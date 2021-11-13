XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. 144,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $591,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,964,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,210. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of XPEL by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

