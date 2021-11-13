Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.25

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 4143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.