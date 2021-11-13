XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. On average, analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XpresSpa Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of XpresSpa Group worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

