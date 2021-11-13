Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,035 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

AptarGroup stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

