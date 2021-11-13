Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

