Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

