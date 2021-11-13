Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $631,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $643.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $633.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,558,890. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.56.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.