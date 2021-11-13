Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $662,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,676 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

