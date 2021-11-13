Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $687,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 199,284 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

