Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.36

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The stock has a market cap of $979.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,111 shares of company stock worth $3,464,412. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

