Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,918,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,810. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 316,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 227.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,274 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.