Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $82.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.13 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 505,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,386,000 after buying an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

