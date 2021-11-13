Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $82.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.
YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.
NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.13 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
