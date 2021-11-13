yearn.finance II (YFII) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00225580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00087370 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

