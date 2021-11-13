Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $271.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.70 million and the lowest is $270.50 million. Yelp posted sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Yelp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Yelp by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 315,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,138. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.