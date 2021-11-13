YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,850. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

