YIELD App (YLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $314,803.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $46.57 million and approximately $314,803.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00225996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

