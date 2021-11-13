Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $66,693.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.