Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Sells $81,385.20 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

