Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $73.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. Yum China has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

