Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.