Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to post sales of $355.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $357.42 million. DouYu International reported sales of $373.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.96 on Friday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

