Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DLNG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,992. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

