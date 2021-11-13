Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

