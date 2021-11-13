Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Qorvo by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Qorvo by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.