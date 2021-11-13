Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post sales of $55.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.26%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

