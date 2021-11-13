Zacks: Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. 747,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,232. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

