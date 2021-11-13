Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

AXL opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

