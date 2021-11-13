Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.