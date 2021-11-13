Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.85. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.77. 248,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,097. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $563.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,966 shares of company stock valued at $24,782,056. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

