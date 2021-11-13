Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $672.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cango by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cango by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

