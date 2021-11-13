Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $684.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.00 million and the highest is $691.41 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded up $18.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.15. 2,727,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.51. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

