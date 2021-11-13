Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:LNN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.15. 17,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $111.05 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 165.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.