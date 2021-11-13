Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Perion Network also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

PERI opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

