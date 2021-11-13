Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post sales of $287.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.14 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $201.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 91,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 325,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

