Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of TVTY opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

