Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $125.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.17 million to $152.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $424.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $486.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $558.96 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $602.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.