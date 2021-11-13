Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.30). Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,720,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 487,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

