Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.53. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

