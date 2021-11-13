Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,760. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.17. 417,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,809. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $171.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

