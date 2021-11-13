Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $381.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.49 million. SLM reported sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.73. 1,499,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SLM’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SLM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

