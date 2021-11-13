Zacks: Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

VYNE has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

