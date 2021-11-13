Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,208 shares of company stock worth $3,827,165. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPO opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.24 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

