Zacks Investment Management Buys 712 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $856.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

