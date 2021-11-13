Zacks Investment Management Makes New $359,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.