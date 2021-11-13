Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

