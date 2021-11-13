Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXU. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

AXU stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 529.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

