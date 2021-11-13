Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

