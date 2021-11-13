Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Hold

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

