Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Hold

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

