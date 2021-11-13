Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $237.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

